Forsake thy cage,
Thy rope of sands,
Which petty thoughts have made, and made to thee
Good cable, to enforce and draw,
And be thy law,
While thou didst wink and wouldst not see.
AT 11:41 AM EST, THE MOON MAKES ITS LAST ASPECT IN CANCER, an opposition to Mercury in Capricorn, to go Void-of-Course over lunchtime 'til she enters Leo at 1:53 PM.
This interval is a wonderful opportunity to be silent, or at the very least to slow down your speech (Mercury in Capricorn) and train your inner dialogue on your heart of hearts.
Mercury will enter Aquarius tomorrow, the better to disburse your intellection among the fiber optics and satellites, so best make use of the saturnine sobriety & sacred silence (pardon the alliteration) in today’s midday inhale.
By the time she enters Leo, the moon’s weakening opposition with Pluto in Capricorn is still taking to heart lessons from the collapse of patriarcho-capitalist structures over the past ten years—(Pluto entered Capricorn in 2008: financial collapse, the fallacies of Too-Big-To-Fail, the Occupy Movement, Brexit, the rise of the Orange One, #MeToo....).
The heart wants what the heart wants, or so the saying goes. And yet—we’re so easily caged by “petty thoughts,” as Herbert has it, that they might as well be our ribs. What if the heart could become an organ of second sight; of true vision? Like the eyelike wound in the side of all those old Christs. Or the eye-shaped zodiac above.
January 30, 2018. Photo: Ariana Reines.
Ariana Reines is a poet & playwright. She astrologizes at lazyeyehaver.com.