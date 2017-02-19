Los Angeles–based comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster Pete Holmes could have been a youth pastor. Instead, he makes dumb jokes with deep meaning. Below, Holmes discusses his recent HBO comedy special Faces and Sounds, as well as his HBO TV series Crashing, produced by Judd Apatow, which premieres on February 19, 2017.

BEFORE MY WIFE LEFT ME, I was already a comedian, but I didn’t really see an urgency to make people feel good or give people another perspective on the world. I was fine and everything seemed fine and I made a lot of light, observational humor, which was great—I still like that stuff. But then suddenly I felt real pain and I realized: This is what the battle is. You know that jacket they put on you for X-rays at the dentist? People are walking around with that on, but what they’re wearing is sadness. I’ve learned that once you sit down with sorrow and woe and pain and suffering, you realize how vital it is to go out and spread lightness and silliness.

I’m not preaching, Hey, let’s pretend the world is great. But there is a lot of magic and basic wonder and joy that I think a lot of people subconsciously or maybe consciously are robbing us of all the time. One of the things that can snap us out of that is laughter—noticing something funny. It’s an elevated perspective. I like to find simple things that are funny and dig in and explore them because then we start to realize that everything has the potential for authentic joy. I’m not saying, Don’t look at death; don’t look at pain. I’m asking: What are we doing here? Can we maintain some sort of childlike way of looking at the world?

A friend of mine, the pastor Rob Bell, pointed out that all of the bits in my HBO special have this message underneath them. I wasn’t trying to do it, but once I realized that it was more fun to make a joke that had some sort of positive takeaway, I was hooked. Even if it’s something as simple as, It’s OK to laugh at a stupid joke. Why are we analyzing and scanning and why did we become so cool and pinched? It’s OK to lighten up and relax.

I think audiences are changing. Now with podcasts and Facebook you know everything about everyone, and the premium is placed on how transparent you can be. It used to be that only artists were transparent—Marina Abramović naked, running into her boyfriend. But now everyone’s naked and running into their boyfriend. So the artist has to go the next level. Audiences don’t just want your jokes. They want to know how you’re feeling. I open my special by saying, “This is my special, I really want it to go well.” I think that’s very important—to let the audience into every nook and cranny. That’s my experiment.

In the pilot of Crashing, the character Leif tries to console my character, Pete, by talking about pain as a catalyst for positive change. He references some pretty interesting philosophies by people like Ram Dass and Joseph Campbell, but he’s also kind of stupid, so it’s funny. He says the things I wish I could have said to my old self when I was in the situation that we see in the show—soon to be divorced, in the shallow end of the comedy scene.

Judd and I love watching things fall apart— it’s so much funnier when they do. That’s why Pete is at the start of his career in the show, and why he bombs when he performs, which you never see on TV. And that’s why the show is called Crashing—he’s crashing on couches because his marriage is over and he has no place to stay, but he’s also crashing in life. It’s the hero’s journey of a guy who keeps going even when he’s doing badly and people are telling him to quit. And my character is just happy to be there. He’s so thrilled to be involved. And it’s fun to watch someone who can’t be stopped in his positivity get kicked in the balls over and over and over.

We shot in New York because it’s a city that doesn’t want you. And comedy is a scene that doesn’t need you. It has no interest in you. You have to find a way to insist yourself upon it, and that’s what the show is about—a guy who has nothing, no prospects, who’s not even good at stand-up—trying, through grit and sheer will, to forge a place for himself in this world. It’s Pete realizing he needs to validate his own dreams.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia gave me two pieces of advice that I tried to use while writing the show. The first was: If you’re not telling secrets, who cares? Every episode we tried to tell emotional secrets, stand-up secrets, personal secrets. There’s always some juice in there. He also said: Bleed on every page. And I think we did that, which makes me really happy. I can imagine Judd right here saying: Stop it! Tell them it’s funny! It’s a funny show! And it is funny—it’s a hilarious show. But if it’s just funny, who cares? I tend to watch the shows that grab your heart and make you laugh. Otherwise it just kind of burns through you.

— As told to Miriam Katz